CADILLAC —Stan Fawcett (E.S. Fawcett) born May 3, 1942, died at the age of 78 on March 14, 2021 of natural causes. He was the son of Ephraim and Nettie (Sickels) Fawcett.
Stan was the only child of parents who were over the age of 40 when Stan was born. He described his upbringing as growing up with a very "loose leash." He had vivid memories of his father's exploits as a car dealer and gambler. Stan said he often learned his street smarts by being allowed to roam freely at horse tracks and other venues.
Though he was not obligated to do so, Stan took on the debt incurred by his parents' gambling and medical bills when they died in 1965. This debt of $146,800 was paid off by Stan within seven years. He was proud of this achievement. He attributed this to hard work and to the understanding of those in the community, some of whom aided him in obtaining the money to pay off the debt.
Beginning in his childhood, Stan had an extreme curiosity in almost everything around him. By age 12, he was already working on vehicles at his father's car dealership and learned to use a variety of tools. He also was extremely intelligent. When a teacher in elementary school accused him of cheating, she challenged him with upper elementary school classwork above his year in school, and he was flawless in this testing and was left alone.
Stan quit school when he was 15 because a project that was given two weeks to complete in shop class was finished by Stan in the course of 45 minutes. Disgusted with the disbelief that his teachers had in his talents, Stan started his own scrap metal business at age 15. This started a variety of jobs including selling used cars, starting a steel supply business, excavation business, and a house moving business, among others. He was obsessed with details like no other. He often said that the recipe for success is simple, but not always easy.
Although he had numerous successful businesses, Stan's prominence in the community as a businessman was confirmed in the 1980s and thereafter when he became an extremely successful property developer in Haring Twp. Much of the business developments in Haring Twp. has the mark of Stan Fawcett on it. He became one of the most prolific buyers and developers of commercial real estate in the township. His knowledge of a wide array of topics related to property, including water and sewer line placement, land erosion, and building construction made him an oft sought out advisor. Stan Fawcett was the epitome of the rags to riches story of a self-made American. He embodied the American dream.
Stan was also a huge community advocate. In addition to offering free advice to a whole host of individuals in Wexford County, Stan also donated land for the CASA soccer fields and the county jail, as well as other properties. One of Stan's proudest achievements was the vast number of hours he donated in the restoration of the Shay locomotive in downtown Cadillac. Stan was a consistent advocate of local history and supported historical preservation in the community. He was a lifelong member of the Elks.
Stan was well read and well versed in a host of issues including, but not limited to, local government, history, and music. He served on the Haring Township board and was not afraid to involve himself in local politics. He was an avid banjo player.
Stan worked until the day he died. He would have it no other way. His obsession with work earned him the respect and awe of those who knew him. He sometimes struggled with relating to others due to an intellect and a mind that would not stop. There were many an occasion in which he would get up in the middle of the night and start working again as he could not fall back to sleep with the myriad of thoughts going through his head regarding projects he wished to complete prior to his death.
Although Stan's personal life was wrought with trials and tribulations, he was a loyal, deep and lasting friend to many in the area. He will be remembered both by his friends and others who did not always understand who he really was. From repairing a bicycle to repairing a home to stabilizing a falling building in downtown Cadillac, the stories of Stan Fawcett are considered by many to be legendary. A host of individuals know that their lives have been touched and lifted up with Stan's advice and help.
His parents and an infant daughter preceded him in death. He is survived by his long-term friend, Dawn Goodman.
A memorial, to be announced, will be held at a future date.
