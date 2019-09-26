CADILLAC — Eric Bond of Cadillac passed away at his home in Cadillac on September 24, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. A full obituary will appear in the next issue of the Cadillac News.
