Eric Eugene "Zeke" Park, age 56, of Manton, passed away on December 29, 2021 at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital due to complications from COVID 19 and is now rejoicing with his heavenly Father. He was born in Cadillac on August 30, 1965 to Jerry and Wanda (Mishler) Park.
Eric worked at the Lake City Drop Forge for 29 years and was presently in charge of steel department. He had worked previously for Dr. Roy L. Vomastek on his farm east of McBain. He loved all outdoor activities including, hunting, fishing and rock hunting. He loved hanging out with his friends and loved his family very much.
He is survived by his companion of 23 years, Jackie Marie Cohoon of Manton, four children, Keisha Park of Belding, Destany Park of Gowen, Austin Fagerman and Tyanna Park of Manton. There are five grandchildren, Brayden, Dylan, Chase, Skylynn, and Tymberlynn. His father Jerry Park of Cadillac also is surviving. His two siblings are Theresa (Clifford Baughan) Park of Lake City and Mary Ellen (Mark) VanderVelde of Cadillac. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Wanda Park, grandparents, Mary and Elmer Mishler and Ellen and Rex Park and many special aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on January 8, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and visitation will be on Friday, January 7, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Officiating will be Keith D. Burkholder. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family. Thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
