CADILLAC — Eric Freeman Bond Sr., age 65, passed away at his home in Cadillac with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
He was born on September 22, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan, to Marvin and Irene Bond. Eric was a retired disabled Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his kids, volunteering, and helping to better the lives of those around him. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Eric had attended the Cadillac Seventh Day Adventist Church.
He is survived by his children, Isiah Raby, Eric Bond Jr., Destiny Lofton, and Lee Holmes, all of Cadillac.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lori Davis.
Funeral services will be held on October 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Pat Milligan of the Cadillac Seventh Day Adventist Church officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Military services will follow the service under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
