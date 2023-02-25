Eric Gunnar Mickelson of Cadillac passed away February 18, 2023, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor. He was 43.
Eric was born March 9, 1979 in Cadillac. He graduated from Cadillac High School where most people knew him as "pickle". After high school he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Geology from Central Michigan University because, geologists rock!
Eric was a one of the most laid-back people ever. He had one of the most infectious laughs and smile around. He loved having a good time and making people laugh and when he laughed you just could not help but to smile and laugh along with him. He had a special way of connecting with everyone he met. On Saturdays in the fall, you could always find him by a tv watching his Michigan Wolverines. This year especially he loved watching football with his boys. Eric was a huge sports fan and played football and tennis in high school. He loved watching any and all sports, but nothing was more special to him than anything University of Michigan, especially football and attending his boys numerous sporting events.
On September 18, 2010 he married Jenny Fischer and she survives him along with their twin sons, Colton and Owen; his mother, Maureen Mickelson of Cadillac; brothers, Chris (Tracy) Mickelson, Terry (Tina) Mickelson all of Cadillac, Brett (Joelle) Mickelson of British Columbia, Canada; nephews and nieces: Darrin (Megan), Thad (Erin), Cale; Oakley, Avery; great-nephews and nieces: Harper, Yelena, Milo and Amelia; uncle and aunt, Michael (Sandy) Mickelson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas. In keeping with Eric's laid back nature and love of sports those attending services are asked to forgo formal dress for sports apparel. Bonus points for University of Michigan or Cadillac Viking gear. Friends may meet the family Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Colton and Owen Mickelson Trust. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
