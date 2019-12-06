EVART — Eric L. Rosser of Evart passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Reed City Fields Assisted Living. He was 71.
Mr. Rosser was born February 17, 1948 in Flint to Stuart Lee and Betty Jean (Elton) Rosser. He was a 1966 graduate of Evart High School and received a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from Ferris State University in 1970. Eric married Sherry Lou Sherman at Brooks Corners United Methodist Church December 27, 1969. He held different managerial positions at Evart Products, retiring in 1987 when he took over the third generation of Standard/Rosser Oil and retired from that in 2002.
Eric loved sharing time with his family and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. He enjoyed socializing, conversation, and telling stories of the good times with friends. Eric attended the Evart Free Methodist Church and was a member of the Evart Car Club. He enjoyed car shows and working on his vehicles. His garage was his happy place.
Mr. Rosser is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sherry L. Rosser of Evart; his son, Jeff (Ashley VanGelderen) Rosser of Grand Rapids; two grandchildren, Acacia (Collin) Martin of Grand Rapids, Ethan Rosser of Grand Rapids; his mother, Betty J. Rosser of Evart; two brothers, Doug (Toma Lou) Rosser of Washington state, Alan Rosser of Evart; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stuart; and his daughter, Angie.
Funeral services honoring the life of Eric Lee Rosser are at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, with Pastor Mark Bullock officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 12:30 p.m. until time of services on Sunday. Spring interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
