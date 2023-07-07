Eric Michael Heins

Eric Michael "Mike" Heins, age 81 of Cadillac, passed away on Thursday June 15, 2023, at 06:11 AM at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born on April 14, 1942, in Massachusetts, the son of the late Edison and Edna (Maule) Heins. He attended the University of Dayton in Ohio where he got his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Mike proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and in the National Guard. He was married to Mary Jo Carpenter for 23 years before Mary passed away.
He was the owner of Summa Corp. and Northern Properties Management. He was also the owner of Machine Craft Product in Brookville, Ohio from 1978 until 1984.
Mike was a member of the Metro Warbirds, the Crankun T's - Model T Club, Model T International, multiple polka bands, the Big Joe Polka Show, He led the groups in playing at the Banjo Convention in Dearborn, he was in the Banjo Hall of Fame, in Owosso Michigan, and the Moose Club. He was also a lifetime member of the National Waco Club in Dayton and a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
He was a skilled banjo player and had made studio recordings. Mike enjoyed antique cars, listening to music as well as making it, airplanes, and hunting elk in Colorado.
Mike is survived by his brother Andy Heins and his life partner of the last 26 years, Lois Englebrecht.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother Pete Heins, sister-in-law Kelli (Brown) Heins, and nephew Clayton.
There will be a Celebration of Life on July 15th, 2023, at the Townhall in Harrietta, Davis Street, Harrietta, MI 49638 beginning at 1:00 PM with Military Honors at 1:15 PM.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lois Englebrecht, P.O. Box 328, Irons, MI 49644.
Please visit Mike's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or story. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
