Eric Scott Whitman passed away at his home with his family by his side, in Hartwick Township, Evart, Michigan, on June 22, 2022. Eric was 56. He was born in Ottawa, IL, on April 16, 1966 to Richard R. and Barbara J. (Coad) Whitman. Eric graduated from Hancock High School in 1984 and later furthered his education by obtaining his Bachelors in Education from Baker College in 2007.
On May 26, 1990 he married Kelly Howard in Bridgeport and they made their home in Evart. Eric was a substitute teacher at area schools for several years before gaining full time employment in 2016 at Franklin Elementary in Cadillac, MI. In 2021 cancer pushed him into disability but he never lost his drive and love for God. Over this last year, Blu, the family's retriever, became his best companion.
His love for God, his family, church family and friends inspired his love for the outdoors and boy scouting. He was a scout leader with Boy Scout Troop #74 and Pack 174 in Reed City. He was a mentor and leader who made learning interesting. Eric was actively involved with Dighton Wesleyan Church where he taught Vacation Bible School, amongst several other things.
He enjoyed canoeing and camping when he was able and went on 3 mission trips to Haiti.
Eric is survived by: his beloved and treasured wife, Kelly; two children, Katelyn Marie and Scott Thomas Whitman; two brothers, Russ Whitman of Vincennes, IN and Rick (Pat) Whitman of Holland; in-laws, Brian (Melinda) Howard, Jeri (Craig) Lloyd and Mike Shreve; maternal Aunt and Uncle, Marilyn and Merwin; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends all of whom helped make his journey through life interesting, pleasant and enjoyable.
He leaves behind his earthly body and rests with His Lord and family that include: his parents and in-laws, James Howard and Robin and Pete Shreve.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Starfysh.org, Dighton Wesleyan Church, or the charity of your choice.
Everyone is welcome to join the family for visitation on Friday, July 22nd from 5PM to 8PM at the Dighton Wesleyan Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday the 23rd at 11AM, at church with Pastor Jim Gulish officiating. Until that time leave a memory or your thoughts to us on Eric's page, on the Corey Funeral Home website at coreyfuneralhome.com
