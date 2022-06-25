Eric Whitman Eric Whitman, Evart - age 56, of Evart, passed away June 22, 2022. The full obituary will appear on June 25, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
- Rover looks at what was happening in Cadillac's City Park on June 18
- Nearly 2 million Michiganders expected to travel during Fourth of July weekend
- Marion schools to have liaison officer, other district could too if August millage passes
- Delivery service workers share the gains and pains of working in the industry
- Tennis pavilion will honor volunteer coach and mentor 'Smardy'
- Lake City man charged with felony drunken driving, other driving offense
- Families take advantage of heat by spending day at the beach
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Cadillac Resort fireworks display given green light by council
- Sharon Marie McLeod
- Karl LeRoy Richard
- Ronnie Lee Monroe
- Dorothy Ruth Stephens
- Organizers gear up for return of the Cadillac Craft Beer Fest on Sept. 24
- M-115 crash results in possible life threatening injuries
- Public record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
- Hoitenga one of 17 Michigan lawmakers seeking AG to investigate documentary's claims
- Barry Duncan Campbell
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.