Erica Lynn Saint John celebrated her 33rd birthday October 9th, and had a beautiful day with her family. Although too soon for us on Earth, Our Heavenly Father welcomed her home October 24th 2021.
Erica will be watching over her parents, Kim and Don; siblings, Lacey and Tyler; Grandma Sandy, Uncle Mike (Sally) Flatman and her boyfriend, Brian Messing, two nieces and one nephew, cousins, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her Uncle Jim Krause, her Grandma Shirley Saint John and her Grandpa John Flatman.
Erica attended Mesick High School in Mesick, Michigan. She loved without bias and was one to never give up. Growing up she loved boat days with her family, Eminem, spending any free time with friends and watching all of the scary movies. She also loved listening to her new favorite songs over and over again, which would continue into adulthood.
We would like to thank Wexford County Police, Mesick EMT and Cadillac Munson. They helped Erica hundreds of times, and every time they treated her with kindness and grace.
We invite you to join us as we say "see ya later" to our loved one at Ellen's Community Center, Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM for a celebration of life with a time to share memories of Erica to follow.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wexford County Shelter Shares. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
