REDLANDS, CA — Erick Harry Weidemann, age 87, formerly of Cadillac Michigan, passed away April 30, 2020 at Redlands Healthcare Center.
He was a long-time employee at Mercy Hospital, a Lions Club member and past president, and served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean conflict.
He was predeceased by parents, Erich Weidemann and Freida Hammermeister; wife, Carolyn Weidemann; and children Eric Weidemann and Eugene Weidemann. He is survived by siblings, Russell and Noni Weidemann of Morgan Hill California, Gordon and Janet Weidemann of Grand Junction Colorado, and Carol and Leland Olson of Yucaipa California; ex-wife, Mary Weidemann of Cadillac Michigan; children, Eileen Roscoe of Paw Paw Michigan, Bradley Weidemann of Winston-Salem North Carolina, and Heidi Weidemann of Winston-Salem North Carolina; and many grand and great-grandchildren.
He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with his wife per his wishes.
