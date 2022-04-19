Erline Kay Burton, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. She was 75.
Erline was born on July 10, 1946 to Bob and Leila (Fisk) Yager in Cadillac, Michigan. She worked at the former Lakeview Lutheran Manor, now known as Samaritas, for many years. Erline spent the remainder of her career working for Cadillac Rubber and Plastics until her time of retirement. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling. She liked spending time outdoors and would go on many camping trips with her husband at Mitchell State Park. In her spare time, she could often be found playing Pogo online. She cherished the time spent with her family and had a special love for her two dogs, Xena and Zipper.
Erline is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Larry Burton; children, Kaylene (Scott Jones) Shattuck, Morris "Morey" (Debra) Cotton, and Michael (Shannon) Cotton; grandchildren, Isaac Cotton, Karen Cotton, Jaime Flynn, Jacob Cotton, Jared Cotton, Jason Cotton, and Carly Cotton; great-grandchildren, Karena Cotton and Kaleb Cotton; step-children, Larry Burton Jr., Mike Burton, and Pam Burton; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Leila Yager; step-daughter, Jeannie Burton; sister, Sharon Racine; and brother, Bill Shemer.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a committal service will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
