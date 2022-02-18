Erma Lee Forbes, age 83 of Cadillac, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her home.
Erma was born August 12, 1938 in Butterfield Township of Missaukee County to Clyde and Elsie (Bowman) Powers.
She was united in marriage to Marshall J. Forbes on October 6, 1956 at Butterfield. Marshall preceded her in death on April 11, 2021.
Erma was a member of the Cadillac High School graduating Class of 1956.
She was the best cook in the world and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Erma is survived by a daughter Kelly Renae (Ken) Davis of Redford and three grandchildren: Brandon Marshall Sigler, Amber Dawn (Pavel) Guysinsky and Corey Alan Davis and a great granddaughter Arabella Maria.
She is also survived by a brother, Alan Powers and sister, Dorothy (Bob) Alexander and many nieces and nephews.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Lois and Lona and an infant son, Brian.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
