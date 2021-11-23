Michael Alyn Korpi
Ervin J. Bentz of Wyoming, Michigan, formerly of Cadillac, passed away November 17, 2021. He was 86.

Ervin was born October 8, 1935 in Scotland, South Dakota to David George and Anna M. (Reister) Bentz and they preceded him in death.

He retired from Kent County Road Commission after 33 years. Prior to that he worked at Michigan Doors Today and Davey Tree Company. He enjoyed football, baseball and fishing.

Ervin is survived by his children James Bentz, Deborah (Gerrit) Sonke, Melinda (Rob) Grove, Kathie (Gordy) Kopp, Doug (Liz) Bentz, Rhonda (Tom) Thompson, Tammy (Clyde) Cubit; sister, LaVonna (Clifford) Herrboldt; brother-in-law, Ivan Putnam; and sister-in-law, Marlene Bentz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Viola Putnam, Ruth Bentz; brothers, David and Wayne Bentz.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

