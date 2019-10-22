Ervin L. Jones

REED CITY — Ervin L. Jones of Reed City passed away peacefully at Spectrum Hospital Nursing facility Saturday, October 19; he was 83 years old.

Ervin was born in Porter Field, Midland County, after the family came from West Virginia to work in the oil field and was the youngest of nine children. He attended Wilson School north of Reed City until the sixth grade when his father died and his mother moved to town.

He was an excellent athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and track, and was an accomplished roller skater. He enlisted in the Army upon graduation and in 1956 married Marilyn, his wife, of 63 years. Ervin attended Ferris Institute and earned a BS Degree in Business Teaching. He taught in Lakeview for three years before returning to Reed City to teach and raise a family. Erv then earned a Master's Degree and Education Specialist Degree from Central Michigan University.

In 1963, his career in the Reed City Schools began. The following is an outline of this tenure written by Reed City Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Gregg G. Mowen. "In 1963, a young man named Erv Jones became a high school business teacher, Future Teachers' Association advisor, class advisor and, when called on in a pinch, even drove a school bus. He's done it all, and then some. I doubt the district has ever had a more dedicated, valued employee. In his three decades-plus at the school, Jones also served as athletic director and coach, junior high school principal, assistant superintendent, administrative assistant, superintendent, high school business teacher and upper elementary school principal. He has coached football, basketball, baseball and golf. Our Co-Op originated in approximately 1965 from his marketing, sales and advertising class, and he taught a class called Effective Living which was the original Sex Education Class. In 1995, Jones was honored as Administrator of the Year. You don't replace people like Erv Jones," Mowen said. "Instead, you use him as a yard stick of how you think things should really measure up. He's been a fantastic role model for student and staff alike."

While in his fifties Erv attended Ferris State’s Professional Tennis Management program, and was certified as a Tennis Teaching Professional. During summers in Charlevoix, Petoskey, and Harbor Springs he volunteered his time teaching tennis to children. He loved traveling, and he and his wife spent many vacations abroad.

His family was the center of his world, his three children blessed him with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. His only remaining sibling, Hilda (Jones) Jamieson, was very dear to his heart. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Karen (Jones) Benson, Bruce Jones and Michael Jones; and his beloved sister, Hilda Jamieson and her husband Laurel. Also very special is his little brother under Big Brothers and Sisters program, John Stratz, who was nine when he joined the family and is now in his 20s.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Reed City United Methodist Church, Rev. Kristen Coristine officiating, with a luncheon to follow. Military honors will be presented by Reed City Post No. 2964, V.F.W. All who knew Erv and wish to attend are welcome. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Donations in memory of Erv may be made to Reed City United Methodist Church or Hospice of Michigan.

Cadillac News

