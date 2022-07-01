Reed City - Erwin J. Sengelaub, 94, of Reed City, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Reed City Fields Assisted Living.
Erwin was born June 20, 1928. to John and Lydia (Haist) Sengelaub on the family farm near Reed City. Erwin attended Cornell School, graduated from Reed City High School, and then joined the U.S. Army, where he was a staff sergeant and served as the military mayor of Pusan, Korea. After his military service, he attended Central Michigan University, where he earned a BS in business with an emphasis in accounting. While attending CMU, he met his future wife of 70 years, Beverly Kneale, and they were married on November 11, 1951. They settled in the Reed City area, where they raised their family.
Erwin retired from Kysor Industrial Corporation in Cadillac, MI, where he was Administrator for Corporate Taxes. He also served as Richmond Township Clerk for many years and was an active member of VFW Post #2964 in Reed City. Erwin enjoyed farming, cheering on the University of Michigan athletic teams, and listening to classical music. He was a faithful husband, a devoted father and brother, and a beloved grandfather and uncle.
He is survived by his wife Beverly; son Rollin Sengelaub; daughter Janalee (Gary) Graham; granddaughters Erin (Evan Murray) Graham and Sarah Graham; several nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved son Larry Sengelaub, his sisters Marjorie Bluhm and Neomia Jean Bubert, brother Darell Sengelaub, and brothers-in-law Ervin Bluhm and Rollin Bubert.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Jeremy Wicks officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City, with military services conducted by VFW Post #2964. Erwin's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am on July 7th. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Spectrum Hospice. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.