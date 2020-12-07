Esther Ann Anderson of Cadillac passed away, December 5, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 97. Esther was born on December 19, 1922 in Cadillac to Mathew & Johanna (Pezdirc) Majerle.
Esther had lived all her life in the Cadillac area and was a 1941 graduate of Cadillac High School. On January 12, 1952 in Cadillac she married Wallace D. "Wally" Anderson and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2020.
She had been employed at Michigan Bell Telephone Company for 32 years and retired in 1979. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and enjoyed being a part of the Michigan bell Retirees breakfast group for over 40 years. Esther was a volunteer at Lakeview Lutheran Manor and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church. She loved music, dancing, and fishing, cross word puzzles, playing cards and board games.
Survivors include her many nieces and nephews: Nancy Balsden, Ken (Pat) Rom, Jim (Elaine) Rom, Denis Rom, Alan Martel, Barb Herald, Judy (Jim) Siverly, Rita Majerle-Klug, Tim Majerle, Gret (Jerry) Dicey, Tina (Stacey) Creed, Michael (Colleen) Majerle, and Carol Brewer, James (Caroline) Walker, Richard Walker, Patricia Hazekamp, Kathy Baughen, Robert LaChonce, Orville LaChonce, Jr., and special friends, Susan & Mike Walsh and Meaghan and Emily. Esther was preceded in death by her husband Wally and her 8 brothers: Mathew, Jr., Tony, Joseph, and Albin Majerle and 4 brothers that died shortly after birth and 5 sisters: Johanna Martel, Bertha Rom, Mamie Majerle, Helen Ochko and Pauline Majerle.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac and the Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
