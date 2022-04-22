Esther Edna Briggs Wekenman, age 95 of Reed City, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
She was born to Clarence and Lorrene (O'Brien) Briggs in Ashton, MI and was a 1945 graduate of LeRoy High School. After graduation she became employed at the Osceola County courthouse and the Mackinaw Trail Restaurant in Reed City. Esther met Douglas August Wekenman and they were married in October of 1947. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage until his death on February 9, 2003. She was a homemaker for 27 years and together they raised up their eight children in the Reed City area. In 1970 she attended Mid-Michigan Community College of Nursing and was employed for a time as a nurse at the Reed City Hospital. Esther and Douglas purchased the Osceola Oil Company in 1974 and they acted as owner and operator until 2005. She was a longtime member of the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City where she served as a member of the Alter Society. As an active member of her community she was a board member of the St. Philip Credit Union. Esther enjoyed watching her children participate in sporting events and was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers. She especially enjoyed holidays and family gatherings; her home being the center of activity with family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Joe (Lynn) Wekenman, Neal (Shelly) Wekenman, Sue (Scott) Bregg, Patti (Craig) Sutton, Mary (Randy) Park, Clark (Liz) Wekenman, and Laura Wekenman; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Wekenman; her son Brian Wekenman; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.
A funeral mass will take place at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City with Rev. Fr. Michael Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Reed City. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Monday. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to either the Jude Children's Hospital or to the Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center.
