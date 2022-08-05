Esther May Doornbos, resident of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. She was 70.
Esther was born on September 6, 1951 to J. Lovell and Joanne (Bailey) Harrison in Cadillac, Michigan. She was a graduate of Manton High School, Class of 1969. She then went on to achieve her Bachelor's Degree in Education and Music from Central Michigan University. Esther entered into marriage with Roger Doornbos on September 11, 1971 in Cadillac Michigan. Esther dedicated her life to teaching, she began her career teaching in Mesick for several years. After relocating to North Carolina with her husband, she taught public schools on the Fort Bragg Military Base until they began their family. Later she taught as a part-time music accompanist in Oswego, Illinois. The couple later retired back to Manton, Michigan. In her spare time she could often be found helping others, quilting, gardening, or photographing nature. She cherished the time spent with her family and will be remembered as the caretaker and advocate for all those in need.
Esther is survived by her loving husband, Roger Doornbos; son, Christopher Doornbos; grandchildren, Jase, Reese, and Sirius; daughter-in-law Bethany; siblings, John L. (Linda) Harrison, Alan D. (Susan) Harrison and Doris D. (Jeff Kooiker) Harrison; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts, Ila Mae (Richard) Gouldman and Mary Gashaw; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Doornbos; parents, J. Lovell and Joanne Harrison; sister, Lois Harrison; nephew, Alan Harrison Jr.; uncles and aunt, Jim, Vernon, and Clara; and her grandparents.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Rollins Christian Fellowship Church in Manton, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. on August 8th also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Doornbos family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
