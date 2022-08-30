Ethel Ida Teelander, of Lowell and formerly of Cadillac, when she went home to the Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was 93.
She was born on June 19, 1929, in Cadillac, Michigan to Oscar William and Erma May (Cole) Teelander. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Bernard "Tee" and Howard Emanuel; her sister, Velma May; and her great-grandparents, Edward and Nancy (Rathbun) Cole. Edward was a civil war veteran along with Nancy's father Ebenezer Rathbun, both serving in the 13th Michigan Infantry.
Ethel was a waitress and hostess at the Hillcrest, Charlene's and the Harvest table restaurants. She was known by most as "Aunt Ethel" almost everywhere she went. She will be greatly missed by her nephews Howard, Alan, and Kevin along with her many friends. The family would like to thank Don and Cindy Murray for their continued love and help they provided through the years. Also, a special thanks to Ruth Rounds who took Ethel on many adventures throughout northern Michigan. Aunt Ethel sparkled with freshness and was loved by the Green Acres community in Lowell, and her family are extremely grateful for all the love the staff shared with her.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac on Thursday September 1, 2022 from 11:00 am until 12 noon. Also on Thursday, following a brief period of intermission, friends are welcome to meet at Maple Hill Cemetery for interment and graveside services at 1:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be directed to After 26 Depot in Cadillac.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
