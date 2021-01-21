Eugene Arthur Arrington Sr.

CADILLAC — On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, Eugene Arrington passed away and went to his eternal rest and home in Heaven. He was 98.
Dad/ Grandpa was born on Jan. 19, 1931 in Cadillac to Christoffer and Lucille (Richer) Arrington.
As a young man, he helped his mom take care of his dad who was dying of cancer.
He proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 as an aircraft engine mechanic abroad the USS Bennington and the USS Coral Sea aircraft carriers.
On Dec. 10, 1995, he marred Patricia Campbell on Cadillac. She preceded him in death.
In 1987, he married Sally McCannel. He married Goldie Roth on June 10, 2000. She, also, preceded him in death in 2014.
Eugene worked for Swartwood Dairy as a delivery man for some years. He also worked part-time painting many houses in the Cadillac area — a trade that was passed down to him by his father which Eugene also passed down to his sons.
Eugene was employed at St. Johns Table Factory building beautiful furniture for 31 years. His last job before retiring was as a bagger for Oleson’s Food Store.
Eugene loved taking his grandchildren fishing. In his younger years, he liked to hunt. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
He was a member of the Northern Lights Church of Cadillac where he and Goldie served as greeters. he also enjoyed visiting Victory Tabernacle and the First Church of the Nazarene.
When visiting him in his latter years at the nursing home, he had peace from God that passed all understanding.
He is survived by his children Eugene Arrington Jr., George (Leesa) Arrington and Christine (Ben) Marvin; his step-children Lena Dickerson, Gerry (Kathy) Roth, Lois (Al) Williams, Leona Roth, Louise (Jeff) Bever and Gary (Jody) Roth; his grandchildren Eugene (Rebecca) Arrington III, Hannah Arrington, Timothy (Caritina) Arrington, Joshua Arrington, Faith (Frank) Fuzi, Hope Arrington, Benjamin Marvin, Holly Marvin, Jeffrey Marvin and Christopher Marvin; and many step-grandchildren. Eugene is also survived by his sisters Barbara Courier and Nancy Tykwinski; his brother Jerry Arrington; Sisters-in-law Ann Arrington, Georgia Remington, Sue Campbell, Sherry Campbell, Marlene (Carlton) Kohler, Lillian Brasseur, Judy Gilde, Barbara Gilde, Nellie Stearly; brother-in-law Joel (Linda) Campbell; nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives Patricia and Goldie; daughter-in-law Phoebe Arrington; brothers Jack Arrington and Garry Arrington; sister-in-law Linda Arrington; brothers-in-law Jeff Courier, Denis Tykwinski, Rex Remington, Dale Campbell Sr. and Bruce Campbell Sr.
“Only one life — ’Twill soon be past, Only what’s done for Christ will last. Your life is his with Christ in God.‘ Col. 3:3.
Contributions should go to the family in care of George Arrington.
A memorial service and burial will be in the spring.
