CADILLAC — Eugene David Bergey, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in Cadillac. He was 67.
Gene was born on January 17, 1953 in Clare, Michigan to Frederick Charles and Wilma Cleo (Utley) Bergey Sr. He answered the call of duty serving in the United States Navy, which he was incredibly proud of. Gene had a passion for cars, whether it was collecting them, driving them or fixing them up. He spent his career working as a car salesperson at Jeff's Auto Sales and even owned his own car lot in Florida for a few years.
In 1999 he entered into marriage with the former Karen A. Anderson in Cadillac. He was known by family and friends as a "Wheeler dealer". Gene enjoyed spending time outdoors going fishing. He had three special companions Chihuahuas, Ruby-Do, Dixie-Do and Daisy-Duke. Gene was a very loved man and will be missed by his loving family and many, many friends.
Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Karen Bergey; children, Corey, Angela, Holly, Joshua, Camby and Bunkie; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his best friend, J.T.; siblings, Fred "Duffy", Ray and Doris; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ed and Ronnie.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bergey family, in care of his wife Karen Bergey.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
