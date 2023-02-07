Eugene Robert Cunniff of Cadillac passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 75.
Gene was born April 15, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois to Lawrence and Gertrude
(Harris) Cunniff. He served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War
and cared deeply for veteran's rights.
Gene married Gale Gerdan on February 13, 1983 in Indianapolis, Indiana and with
Gale's daughter Meredith, they created a home full of love, respect, laughter and
silliness. Gene and Gale were dynamic partners, fighting together for Gene's
disability rights. They were married until Gale's death in 2011.
Gene had an elaborate HO scale train board that he had worked on for 40 years.
He loved to share his hobby and delighted in showing it to others. He found
particular delight in the fun children had with the trains and often expressed how
it made him feel like a kid again.
Gene spent the last eleven years of his life with his wife, Donna (Williams) and her
beloved dog, Ebony.
He is survived by his daughter Meredith Nicholson (Jeff Kovalesky) of Ann Arbor, wife Donna Cunniff of Cadillac, and Donna's sons, Ryan Durfee of Cadillac, and Jason Durfee of Detroit.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, wife Gale Cunniff, and his brother Dan.
Memorial service details are pending.
His final resting place will be Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
