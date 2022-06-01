Eugene W. Cryderman peacefully passed into eternal rest on May 27, 2022. Eugene lived in Leroy, MI and was predeceased by parents Bob and Rita.
Eugene is survived by his wife Janis, her daughter, Alicia (Kevin) Flynn, sons Ben (Rebecca) and Tim (Pam), sisters Diane, Teresa and brother, Larry and many grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Eugene was born on March 13, 1952.
After graduating from Center Line High School, he joined the Detroit Police Department until his retirement. Eugene also worked as a real estate broker. Eugene loved working with his hands and building/remodeling houses. Eugene loved times with friends and family and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.
