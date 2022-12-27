Eunice Ann Harwood of Cadillac went to be with her Lord Friday afternoon, December 23, 2022, at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 96. Eunice was born on August 29, 1926 in Burt, Michigan, to Arthur & Beatrice Smith.
She graduated from Farwell Rural Agricultural High School in 1944. On April 13, 1947, in Clare she married Chester W. Harwood and he preceded her in death on May 8, 2007.
Eunice worked for Jess Johnson Studio and was Secretary/Treasurer of Chet's Decorating, Inc., in Cadillac for many years. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Cadillac and served as a Deaconess, Sunday school teacher, Treasurer of the Benevolence and head of the Women's Missionary Fellowship.
She enjoyed making clothes for her daughter, camping with her family and one year they camped around Lake Superior. Eunice also enjoyed living on Lake Mitchell.
Survivors include her children: Paul K. Harwood of Cadillac and Dawn M. Johnson of Cape Coral, Florida; her granddaughter, Olga M. Johnson also of Cape Coral, Florida; a sister: Kathryn Tharp of Farwell. Eunice is survived by a niece: Ann Green and 2 nephews: Arthur (Jacqueline) Tharp and Mark Tharp.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister: Ruth Green and a son-in-law: Chris Johnson.
A celebration of life service will be held at First Baptist Church in Cadillac at a later date. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.