Eva May (Hendrick) Brizendine, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. She was 75.

Eva was born on March 20, 1946, in Midland, MI to Max and Ethel Hendrick. She was raised in Manton, Michigan and was a graduate of Cadillac Senior High School. She worked as an LPN for many years in and around the Cadillac area. Her greatest joys were her family and her dogs. In September 2009 she entered into marriage with Terry Brizendine in Cadillac. Eva was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she served on the altar guild and was active in her church community. She loved traveling, gardening, boating, cross-country skiing, sewing, embroidery, and building picnic tables. She collected jigsaw puzzles.

Eva is survived by her loving husband of 12 years, Terry Brizendine of Cadillac; children, Wendy (Ken) Edberg, Bonnie (James) Szydlowski, Gregory Sluiter, Kevin (Stacy) Thomas and Mandi (John) Phillips; siblings, Stuart (Anita) Hendrick and Maxine (Richard) Nikolitch; grandchildren Danielle (Antonio Ceron) Edberg, Amara Martin, Andrea (Ronald) Reffitt, Gage Sluiter, Collin Szydlowski, Jaden Thomas, Riley Thomas and Edith Phillips; great-grandchildren Charlotte Reffitt and Alec Ceron; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Max Hendrick; mother Ethel Hendrick; brother Ward Hendrick; and son, Max Sluiter.

Visitation will be held at 2 p.m.; services at 3 p.m. with luncheon to follow on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

