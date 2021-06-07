Eva Doris Hancock, age 84 of Lake City, passed away June 4, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

Eva was born February 7, 1937 in Lake City to Nicholas and Elizabeth (Davis) Shults.

She was married on February 12, 1955 to Ronald Hancock in Lake City. Ronald preceded her in death in 2013.

Eva enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, knitting, reading, crafts, chickens and horses and her grandchildren. She had a quick wit and a sense of humor through all the struggles.

She was a courier for the bank and a homemaker.

She is survived by her children: Rick Hancock, Lori (Ken) Pitz, Rob (Marcia) Hancock and Rand Hancock all of Lake City, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by a sister, Elva Kowall of Cadillac.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard Shults and a son, David Hancock.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Helsel officiating.

Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.