Eva Marie Wicklund passed away Thursday morning, December 22, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 95. Eva was born on February 18, 1927 in Cadillac to John Albert & Elsie Victoria (Westman) Wicklund.

Eva was a lifelong resident of Cadillac and graduated from Cadillac High School. She retired from Sandy's Jewelry in Cadillac where she had been employed for over 40 years. Eva will be remembered for always being so proper and for her deep rooted history in Cadillac. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and was active in the choir there.

Eva enjoyed walking, reading and followed sports in particular the Detroit Lions, Tigers, and Red Wings as well as the New England Patriots. She served on the board and volunteered at the Salvation Army and also volunteered at Samaritas.

Survivors include her sister, Virginia Wicklund of Cadillac and many cousins.

In addition to her parents Eva was preceded in death 2 brothers: Dr. Howard Wicklund and Harold Wicklund and her Uncle Harold Wicklund.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 AM until services at the church. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

