Evelyn B. McDill of Boon passed away Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 at her home. She was 77.
Evelyn was born May 27, 1943 in Belding, Michigan to Leonard Charles and Melvina Evelyn (Hanson) Brigham and they preceded her in death. On April 6, 1963 she married Jerry L. Welch. Later Evelyn married John W. McDill, Jr. and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2019.
Evelyn had lived most her life in the Cadillac area. After graduating from Cadillac High School she was employed at Michigan Rubber, Wal-Mart, US Forest Service as well as Little River Casino. She loved gardening and especially enjoyed flowers and canning the produce she grew. Evelyn also enjoyed playing casino games, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters: Cheryl (Charles) Keene of Newport News, VA, Sheila (Ron) Deering of Sears, and Joyce (Douglas) Little of Hampton, VA; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a sister, Sharon (Rodger) Marshall of Atlanta, Michigan.
In addition to her parents and husband, John, Evelyn was preceded in death by one sister and nine brothers.
Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
