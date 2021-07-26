Evelyn Crosby

Evelyn Louise Crosby (Billips) of Venice, FL (Formerly of Cadillac, MI). Left this earth to be with Our Heavenly Father, on April 25, 2021.
She was the kindest most generous, loving and ingenious person. She felt great joy in providing for her family.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, crafts, cooking and was a voracious reader. She enjoyed watching TV and movies.
She had worked as a CNA for many years in Cadillac as well as Sarasota, FL.
Loved, missed and forever in our hearts and our treasured memories, until we reunite with Our Lord, Jesus Christ.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Ella Mae Lovitte and grandfather, Andrew Jackson Lovitte of Judsonia, AR; mother Irene Estelle Burt of Judsonia, Ar; father Raymond Billips; aunt Thelma Nadine Hawkins of Rogers, AZ; former husband Theodore James Crosby of Cadillac; brother Kenneth Dale Menton of Little Rock, AR; wife Kathy Menton; and children: Rebecca Ann Edwards of Judsonia, AR, Michael Dale Menton of Beebe, AR; Teresa of Rosebud, AR (was adopted out), Sheila Kay Lawson of Possum Grape, AR, and Karen Diane Russell of Herber Springs, AZ (adopted daughter).
She is survived by her daughters: Phyllis Marie Crosby of Cadillac, Melissa Jean Reed (Crosby) of Venice, FL (formerly of Cadillac); husband John David Reed of Venice, FL; stepgrandchild Amanda Jean Freytes (Reed); great-stepgrandchildren: Hunter Ryan Freytes, Kimberly Brooke Freytes and Arabella Rain Freytes of North Port, FL; stepgrandchild Elizabeth Ashely Reed of Venice, FL; step-grandson Cody Norman Reed of Chambersburg, PA (formerly of Venice, FL) and wife Lisa May Reed; daughter Cheryl Anne Clark (Crosby) of Cadillac, and husband Ronald Scot Clark of Cadillac; grandson Jayson Wayne Doty of Wyoming (formerly of Cadillac) and wife Laura Rowland; granddaughter Nicole Lin Doty of Cadillac; grandchildren: Preston James Coyner of Medical Lake, WA, Grayson Scott Orchard of Cadillac and Ashlin Nicole Orchard of Cadillac; granddaughter Tabitha Marie Clark of Cadillac; great-grandchildren: Christian Lee Snider of Cadillac; sister Nancy Ann Bunker of Beebe, AR; nephews: Dewayne Ray Bunker of Heber Springs, AR, Donald Ray Bunker of Searcy, AR, and Adam Ray Bunker of Beebe, AR; brother Donald Dowayne Menton of Cabot, AR; neive Karen Jean Estes of Huntsville, AL; niece Kimberly Irene Menton of Jacksonville, AR; nephew Gary Dewayne Smith of Cabot, AR; nephew Larry Don Menton Cabot, AR; estranged sister Rose Mary Casteel of Searcy, AR; nephew Zack Casteel and niece Riley Casteel also of Searcy, AR; and step-sister Sue Clevenger of Melbourne, FL.
God Bless you Momma.
