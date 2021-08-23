Evelyn J. Hacker of Lake City joined her beloved spouse of 70 years, Walter K. Hacker, in heaven on August 20, 2021, at the age of 98. Evelyn was born on November 2,1922, to Fred and Minnie Johnson of Cadillac, Michigan. Evelyn was a vibrant and classy lady who enjoyed her friends, cooking and adored her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fred J. Johnson, sister Vivian Sharkey, and her beloved son Stephen Hacker. She is survived by her only granddaughter Renee (Jeff) Baird of Lake City. great grandchildren; Lucas Colecchio of Waterford, Kade Birgy of Manton, Amarah Birgy of Lake City, and Kaylee Baird of Lake City, and step granchildren; Justin (Bethany) Baird of Lake City, Nathan (Jamie) Baird of West Branch, and Trevor (Matthew) Baird of Grand Rapids as well as five great-great-grandchildren. Per Evelyn's wishes, no formal services will be held, but a private celebration of life will soon be held with close friends and family. Her final resting place will be at the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Cadillac, Mi. A special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Maple Ridge AFC of Lake City for the exceptional care during the last years of her life.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at wwwburkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
