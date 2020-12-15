Evelyn June Cooper, age 87, of West Olive, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was born in the McBain area to Henry and Lula Hoffman and graduated from McBain High School. She retired from North Ottawa Hospital in Grand Haven after many years of faithful service. Evelyn enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially tending to her flower gardens. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, and camping. Evelyn was a longtime member of Lighthouse Community Church, serving with her time and talents in various ways. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the time spent together. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Marvin Roy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Ralph Westdorp, Celia and Abe Workman, Laura and Ward Cooper, Clarence Hoffman. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Sandy and Chip Mazurek, Samuel and Janet Cooper, Daniel and Dawn Cooper, Michael and Rita Cooper; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may meet the family on Friday, December 18, from 11-12 prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, December 18, 12 noon at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home (Allendale) 6651 Scott St., with Pastor Steve Demers officiating. Those who wish may watch the service via livestream on the MKD website (www.mkdfuneralhome.com),and will also be archived to watch at a later time. Relatives and friends are also invited to join the family at 3:30 pm at Richland Township Cemetery for the committal service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Lighthouse Community Church. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
