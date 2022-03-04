Evelyn Louise Welliver of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at home. She was 87.
Evelyn was born May 25, 1934 in Cadillac, Michigan to Arthur Raymond and Wilma Louise (McCracken) Merritt and they preceded her in death. On December 5, 1953 in Cadillac she married Ralph Elden Welliver and he preceded her in death on October 26, 2019.
Evelyn graduated from Cadillac High School in 1952. After marrying Ralph and living in Flint for 14 years they returned North to purchase and run Welliver's Sunoco Services in Marion. They later sold the station and returned to Cadillac. Evelyn worked at Manton Industries before working at Milliken's in town. She was known for helping customers select the exact item they were looking for. She retired from Milliken's after nine years and thoroughly loved her time there.
She attended Independent Bible Church in Cadillac. Evelyn loved to decorate and remodel. She took great pride in the exterior and interior of her home and always had a new idea to improve it. Evelyn enjoyed shopping, flea markets and collectibles. She not only had a great love for her home, but even more so for her family. She was energetic and always looked forward to spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Evelyn was a sharp dresser and took pride in making sure her family was well put together even as young children. She loved animals and had a special place in her heart for her Sheltie, Emma.
She is survived by their children: Rodney (Jodie) Welliver, David Welliver, Pamela Welliver, Bruce (Kimberly) Welliver, all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Christopher (Brandy), Jennifer, Joshua, Jaclyn (Kevin) , Cory (Cassandra), Victoria (Jake), David, Brian, Kaitlin (Ippei), Jacob, Luke; great-grandchildren: Taylor, Chloe, Levi, Eliza, Skylar, Gabby, Bryson, Rylee, Mary, Wesley; siblings: Gary (Thelma) Merritt, Dean (Darlene) Merritt, Phillip (Darlene) Merritt, Robert (Karen) Merritt, Donna Fauble, and Joyce Garrow and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Chad and a granddaughter, Paige; siblings: Arthur Merritt, Jr., Richard Merritt, Barbara Collins, Geneva Merritt and Donald Merritt.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Independent Bible Church in Cadillac with Pastor Nate Walker officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will be at Sherman Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Independent Bible Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.