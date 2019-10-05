CADILLAC — Evelyn M. Peterson of Leroy passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Curry House Assisted Living. She was 94.
Evelyn was born March 28, 1925 in Leroy, Michigan to Andrew and Augusta (Bond) Ochs.
In June of 1943 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Peterson in Detroit.
She grew up on a farm and continued farming once she married her husband. Evelyn stayed at home raising her family until her children were in school. She worked at Pine River Schools as a Title 1 reading paraprofessional for 20 years before retiring. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, gardening and crafting. She was proud to live independently the majority of her life until recently transitioning to assisted living. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Leroy. Evelyn will be remembered as a loving wife and mother and friend to many.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Dale (Mary Kay) Peterson of Leroy, Jerry (Dorothy) Peterson of Alabama and Shelley (Dan) Ciszewski of Kansas; eight grandchildren: Mark, Michelle, Sarah Kelly, Alicia, Jennifer, Steven and Karen; nine great- grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on April 1, 2014 and four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Vicar Alex Ross officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Leroy Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
