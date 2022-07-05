Evelyn Mary Gilbeau, age 97, of Bear Lake, Michigan, formerly of Farmington, passed away peacefully at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Evelyn was born on July 11, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan.
Evelyn's smile could light up a room. Her kindness was incomparable, and she blessed every life she touched with her captivating personality and quick wit. She grew up in East Tawas and later Detroit. She had an angelic singing voice and loved to perform as the Lead Singer with the choir at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Detroit.
During World War II, she was a Rosie the Riveter and worked as a defense worker, installing oxygen tubes on the B24 Bombers at the Willow Run plant.
An incredible cook, Evelyn put love into everything she created, notably her famous Dumplings amongst many other dishes. She loved arts and crafts and was a member of 3 Bunco clubs and gave back to the community by collecting money for the March of Dimes.
A thoughtful and giving heart, she always put her family first and loved with everything she had. She met Arthur when she was 15 years old amongst friends and banana splits, and six years later they were married and started their family. Eventually, they found their way to Bear Lake where they lived their happily ever after.
While she is incredibly missed, it is a comfort to know that Arthur and Evelyn are reunited in Heaven again to continue their love story.
Evelyn was the dearly loved mother of Nancy Gilbeau (McKerracher) of Holly, MI; Carolyn (Gary) Trimner of Howell, MI; Judy (John) Keech of Belleville, MI and Gary Gilbeau of Bear Lake, MI. The beloved grandmother of 8; great grandmother of 13; step great grandmother of 8 and great-great grandmother of 13.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Alice (Quinn) Sobatski; younger brother, John Sobatski; loving husband, Arthur Gilbeau; son-in-law, Richard McKerracher and 7 angels consisting of 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
At this time, there will be no services held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to: POMH-LTC; 224 Park Avenue; Frankfort, MI 49635; Attn: Jeanette.
Please feel free to share a memory or photo with Evelyn's family at http://www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.
"When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure" - Anonymous
