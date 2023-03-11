Evelyn Watkins of Livonia passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 94.
Evelyn was born August 4, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to Emil J. and Louise (Stipek) and they preceded her in death. Evelyn married Robert (Bob) Watkins on January 28, 1950 and together they raised two daughters.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Tony) Kierzkowski of Fort Gratiot, MI and Pam (Todd) Sandelius of Cadillac, MI; two granddaughters, Kristy North and Nicole North and two grandchildren, Quinton Smith and Rylee Crabtree. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Boband her brother Emil.
Evelyn worked for 28 years at Hudson's while raising a family with Bob. When not working, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her cats. She loved to play bingo and was always up for a road trip to area casinos to test her luck on the penny slot machines. Evelyn also enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles, and watching the Hallmark channel. Evelyn was a member of St. Edith Parish in Livonia for many years prior to moving to Cadillac. She was a kind hearted and generous person who left a lasting impression on everyone she met and she will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia.
