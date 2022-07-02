Evelyn Westmaas

Evelyn C. "Evie" Westmaas, child of God, went home to be with Jesus on June 24, 2022 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held Thursday July 7, 2022 at Calvin Christian Reformed Church, 700 Ethel Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 at 11:00 AM. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Friends and Family may view the full obituary at either Zaagman.com or http://www.MLive.com.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Community members share their most precious freedoms
- Families stock up on fireworks for Fourth of July weekend
- Rover gets the sitch on swimmer's itch for lakes Cadillac, Mitchell
- Evart schools parent questions board on Title IX investigation
- Opening Day for the GFITN
- Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city
- Chinese Taipei Baseball Association to Welcome Over 200 Delegates from 138 Countries for First Time Since COVID-19
- Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac man sentenced to prison, confronted by those he injured in drunken driving crash
- Kenneth Shane Crusan
- Lake Michigan seasonal alewife die-off could mean good things for state salmon fisheries
- Cadillac Revival Center church building destroyed in early morning fire Saturday
- Ruth Ann Powell
- Eric Scott Whitman
- David Hall Reiser
- Virginia Ann Peterson
- Manton teen sentenced to jail for CSC conviction
- Lake Cadillac Resort fireworks display given green light by council
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.