MANTON — Everett Arnold Rowe of Manton graduated to Heaven October 26, 2019 and he is celebrating his new life with Jesus Christ his Savior. He was 83.
He was born November 9, 1935 in Nelma, Wisconsin to Chester and Gladys (Puckett) Rowe.
Everett and Nancy opened Northland Television in downtown in Cadillac in 1968 which relocated to it’s current location and eventually became Northland Trailers.
Everett and Nancy’s home church was Revival Center of Kingsley. Everett loved to go to church. Whenever the door was open at other churches, he loved to hear the Word of God preached and worship the Lord in praise at camp meetings and revivals. They also praised Jesus at Victory Tabernacle in Cadillac.
Everett and Nancy raised their children and lived in Manton since 1970. Everett enjoyed time with family camping on weekends and traveling the United States. Their travels brought them to the most Southern tip of the Florida Keys to the most Northern road in Alaska.
He enjoyed vacationing in Canada fishing Northern pike in the back woods, going out West hunting antelope and mule deer. Fall revolved around hunting whitetail in Michigan from bow season through the end of rifle season. At 76 years old he was still hauling his condo bow stand up the tree to bow hunt in the Upper Peninsula with Nancy.
Everett loved his garden and raising tomatoes. He especially loved growing flowers and yard work.
On June 4, 1955 at Church of the Brethren in Muskegon he married Nancy Ruth Hamel and she survives him along with their children: Sheri (Rocky) Main of St. Helen, Mike Rowe of Manton, Kim (David) Hornacek of Kingsley; grandchildren: Chad Carlson, Justin Main, Dakota Main, Montana Main, Jacob (Kylie) Rowe, Tasha (Kyle) Maurer, Natalie Hornacek; great-grandchildren: Kayle (Brandon) Esch, Chloe Carlson, Rylen Maurer, Wrenlie Rowe and a brother, David Rowe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Delores Tuffs and Eugene Rowe; mother-in-law, Statia Hamel and father-in-law, Charles Hamel.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Victory Tabernacle in Cadillac with Pastor Ron Nichols officiating. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Victory Tabernacle of Cadillac or Revival Center of Kingsley. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
