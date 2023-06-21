Ezra Joseph Sims of Reed City passed away June 19, 2023 at his home in Osceola County. He was 91 years old.
He was born in Mancelona, Michigan on March 4, 1932 to Clayton and Beulah (Morris) Sims and graduated from LeRoy High School in 1950. On June 8, 1957 he married the love of his life, Louise Marie Strine in Dighton, MI who passed away in 2017. Together, they built a home where they enjoyed their lives until her passing. Ezra worked many jobs, sometimes, several at a time. He was employed with the Reed City Milk Plant, the Reed City Power Line Supply, Gardner-Denver, the Reed City Public Schools, Paul Chase Real Estate Company, and sometimes side jobs after working a full day. He was happiest while enjoying his grandchildren; playing with them, teaching them good work ethic or enjoying their sporting events (which he NEVER missed). He was also a lifetime and avid Detroit Tiger fan.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to their Reed City Church of the Nazarene family, Ross Momany, and Ezra's neighbors Mike and John and all the others who helped out in his time of need.
He is survived by his daughters Tammy (Mike Solis III) Solis and Christine Todd; grandchildren Jessica (Nathan) Smith, Revis (Rachel) Sims, Kenneth (LaTasha) Sims, Isidra "Shelly" (Jason) Andres, Mickey (Susannah) Solis, Ross (Jessica) Solis, Spencer (Heather) Solis; great grandchildren Deven (Nick) Todd, Stephanie (Jesse) Fuller, Doniven Todd, Dezyrae Smith, Leanna Barnett, Destinee Smith, Aaron Forshea, Lillian Sims, Julian Solis, Ezra Sims, Sophia Solis, Miguel Solis, Ezekiel Sims, David Patrick Solis, Marshal Andres; great-great grandchildren Kaden Smith and Zoey Fuller; sister-in-law Shirley (David) Johns; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 12:00 P.M. Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Reed City Church of the Nazarene with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Ashton Cemetery.
