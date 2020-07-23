TRAVERSE CITY — Faith C. Craner, of Manton and formerly of Lansing, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Medilodge of Traverse City. She was 89.
Faith was born on December 31, 1930, at home in Greenwood Township, Michigan to Oscar and Dicie (Briggs) Craner. She grew up and attended Manton High School becoming a graduate in 1949. Faith then began a long career working at Michigan National Bank retiring after 39 years of service. Faith could often be found reading, watching one of her favorite television shows, shopping, or out enjoying nature on a hike. She was a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews and will be deeply missed.
Faith is survived by her loving family; her brother, Jerry (Priscilla) Craner of Traverse City; her sister, Lila Pearl Craner of Manton; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marcia "Marcy" Smith; and a brother, Dale Craner.
Graveside committal services will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Greenwood Township Cemetery in Manton with Pastor Larry Swartz officiating. Those in attendance are asked to remain socially distant and wear a mask, if medically able.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
