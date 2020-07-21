TRAVERSE CITY — Faith C. Craner, of Manton and formerly of Lansing, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Medilodge of Traverse City. She was 89.

Faith was born on December 31, 1930, at home in Greenwood Township, Michigan to Oscar and Dicie (Briggs) Craner. She grew up and attended Manton High School becoming a graduate in 1949.  Faith then began a long career working at Michigan National Bank retiring after 39 years of service. Faith could often be found reading, watching one of her favorite television shows, shopping, or out enjoying nature on a hike. She was a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews and will be deeply missed.

Faith is survived by her loving family; her brother, Jerry (Priscilla) Craner of Traverse City; her sister, Lila Pearl Craner of Manton; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marcia "Marcy" Smith; and a brother, Dale Craner.

Graveside committal services will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Greenwood Township Cemetery in Manton with Pastor Larry Swartz officiating. Those in attendance are asked to remain socially distant and wear a mask, if medically able.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.