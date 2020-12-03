Faith June King, 91, of Mesick, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at The Villa at Traverse Point, in Traverse City. She was born January 18, 1929, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, the daughter of Clyde and Edith (Cameron) Winters.
Faith received her spiritual nourishment by attending St. Raphael's Catholic Church, in Copemish, and remained active in the church. She was a past President of the Mesick Women's Club, a member of the Women's Card Club in Mesick, past Grand Marshall of the Mesick Mushroom Parade, and she was an avid golfer. She was an animal lover, and enjoyed the company of her dogs, Muffin and Amy.
Above anything, she loved spending time with her family. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Faith will forever be loved and missed by her family.
Faith is survived by: her children, Michael (Theresa) King, Larry (Ellen) King, Michele (Robert) Duranceau, and Christine (Gord) Stephens; her grandchildren, Larry (Chris), Caroline, Kurtis (Rachel), Devin (Audrey), Aaron, Megan (Bryant), Marie (Brandon), Christina, Sabrina, and Rebecca; and her brother, Glenn (Cherie) Winters. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Larry L. King; her daughter, Catherine Coleman; 6 siblings; and her parents.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Copemish. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Catholic Church or The Villa at Traverse Point.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
