Faye Lucille McCully of Lake City and formerly of Cadillac passed away to be with Jesus in paradise on September 13, 2023 at Maple Ridge Living Center. She was 93 years old.
Faye was born November 23, 1929, in Pigeon, Michigan, to Otto and Florence (Michener) Schultz. Sthe married Norman J. McCully on April 30, 1947. They raised their two boys, Gary and Terry, in the Owosso area and lived there for 36 years before moving to Cadillac in 1983. Together, Faye and Norm, enjoyed camping, fishing, and canoeing with family and friends in Northern Michigan. They were married for 52 years before Norm's passing on May 2, 1999.
Faye worked for a few years out of her home in housekeeping at Memorial Hospital and on the assembly line at Universal Electric in Owosso. She took good care of her husband, two sons and her elderly mother Florence who also lived with them for 17 years. Faye was an immaculate housekeeper, an excellent cook and dressed fashionably, looking her very best at all times. Both Faye and Norm loved babysitting for their three grandchildren when they were young- and the grandkids loved staying with grandpa Norm and grandma Faye.
Faye was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her husband, her immediate and extended family and many, many friends throughout her years. She had a beautiful voice with which she sang in Sunday worship assemblies, weddings and funerals. She served faithfully in the Nazarene Church in Owosso from her youth and in the Community Church of Christ in Lake City as an older Christian.
Faye lived most of her widowed years in an apartment in Lake City. She had been a resident of Maple Ridge Living Center in Lake City since 2019 and had lived in assisted living facilities since being diagnosed with dementia six years ago.
Survivors include one son; Gary (Linda) McCully of Durand, one sister; Paula McFaddin of Arboles, Colorado, three grandchildren; Christa (Eric) Peterson of Ironwood, Eric (Beth Franklin) McCully of Cadillac and Amanda (Billy Dunn) McCully of Lennon, seven great grandchildren; Shaelyn (Tony) Palek, Andrew (Allison) Peterson, Megan (Cam Gruenwald) Peterson, Alyssa McCully, Alex Brinks, Sierra (Robert) Merryweather, and Christina (Gabriel) Nino, and eight great great-grandchildren; Allayna and Brynnlee Palek, Madden Gruenwald, Halle Peterson, Braxtyn, Adalynn and Madigynn Merryweather, and Abel Nino. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Dianne Griffith, a niece by her brother, Walt, who generously helped with the financial expenses for Faye in her last years.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Florence, husband Norm, youngest son Terry, sister and brother in-law Eileen and Gerald Greenlee, brother and sister in-law Walter and Irene Schultz, brother James Schultz, and great-great grandson Calvin Lee Gruenwald.
Faye was a wonderful woman-she always had a positive attitude; she had a servant's heart and was willing to help whenever and wherever needed; she was full of joy, she had a fun sense of humor and she always had a smile on her face-even in her final days! She will be truly be missed by all who knew and loved her!!!
Cremation arrangements were provided by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. The immediate family will celebrate Faye's life in the spring of 2024.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake City Community Church of Christ, 6535 West Blue Road, Lake City, Michigan 49651. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed at www.burkholderfunerals.com
