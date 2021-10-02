Fern L. Coon

Fern Lavon Coon, age 95, of Lake City passed away September 30, 2021 at Maple Ridge Assisted Living Center in Lake City.
Fern was born July 23, 1926 to James and Mary (Grunwell) Robinson.
A lifetime resident of Lake City, Fern was a 1944 graduate of Lake City High School. She married Richard (Dick) Coon on July 20, 1946. Dick preceded her in death September 8, 1981.
Fern was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 300. Fern was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and a friend to many. She loved to dance, play cards, golf, travel and shop and was always ready for any of her favorite activities at the drop of a hat. She was also a very talented yarn crafter; gifting many friends and family with her beautiful afghans over the years.
Fern was a faithful Trojan fan. She and Dick spent many hours watching their son and grandchildren play sports over the years. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy and she felt so fortunate to have been such an active part of their lives.
Fern is survived by her son, Rick and daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren, Daniel (Rebecca) Coon and Katherine (Joshua) LaMay, four great grandchildren, Joselyn & Brycen Coon and Jack & Julia LaMay and a special niece, Mary Jo Emery.
Preceding her in death were her parents, a sister, Margaret Stephans, brothers, Russell & Merlin Robinson, and nephew, Douglas Lake.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City with Rev. Alex Kowalkowski officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Stephen Catholic Church.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.