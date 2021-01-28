Florence Bernice Bennett
Memoriams

Florence Bernice Bennett, of Irving, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 in her home in Irving, Texas. She was 93.

Bernice was born on May 4, 1927, to Ray D. and Florence B. (Salisbury) Richardson in Royal Oak, Michigan. She graduated from Marion High School and spent the majority of her working life as a seamstress and then an upholstery inspector at General Motors in Pontiac and Livonia, Michigan. In 1982 she retired from GM after a 30-year career.

Bernice entered into marriage with Harold (Buck) Bennett on August 17, 1946 in Winterfield Township, Michigan. The couple spent 62 years together until the time of Buck's passing on July 9, 2009. After their retirement, they moved from their home on Lower Straits Lake in Commerce Township back to Winterfied Township where it all began. For the next 27 years, Buck and Bernice were "snowbirds," spending winters in Arizona and Texas, and summers in Michigan. Traveling the country was their passion. Buck and Bernice also loved their dogs and getting together with family and friends. In 2015, Bernice moved to Texas for good.

Bernice is survived by two of her children, Gary (Carol) Bennett of Norton Shores, Michigan, and Dan (Cathy) Bennett, of Irving, Texas; six grandchildren, Chris (Sonja), Lisa, Brian (Brandy), Dawn (Ever), Kirk (Kaitlyn) and Scott (Christina); and five beautiful great-grandchildren, Natalie, Sophia, Kaia, Brenden and Ava. Finally, she is survived by her best friend, her dog Daisy.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Bernice's name to the City of Irving Animal Care Campus, 4140 Valley View Lane, Irving, TX 75038.

A private interment will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com for condolence information.

