Florence Fay Johnson

LEROY — Heaven has received another angel. At the age of 88, Florence Fay Johnson of LeRoy passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Living her entire adult life in LeRoy, Flo was well known by so many in the community. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Florence was born in Rochester, Michigan, to Joseph and Florence Debski. She had two brothers, Norman and Joe, who both preceded her in death. She married Vernon Johnson on January 18, 1952, who preceded her in death in March 1992.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Maureen Debski. Survivors also include her three sons: Rick and wife Jan, Douglas and wife Connie, and Dennis, all of LeRoy; eight grandchildren: Theresa (Chris), Jennifer, Alan (Carey), Mary (Cory), Russell (Amber), Micheal (Nicole), Michael and Parker; as well as 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Joey; and one great-grandson, Dylan.

Granny, as her great-grandchildren called her, was active as a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary in LeRoy, served 20 years as the Rose Lake Township Treasurer, and was an active farm wife her entire life. She enjoyed time with her friends playing cards, snowmobiling, and gardening. Her flower gardens were a passion and her home was always full of her collectables. She would be seen at weddings, showers and graduation parties year round for family, friends and neighbors. Anyone who visited her home would clearly see how much her family meant to her as every wall contains pictures of kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was also a dedicated aunt to her extended Debski family often making many trips to the Grand Rapids area and having visits from nieces and nephews year-round.

Services are Saturday, November 23, at 1 p.m. at the Pruitt Funeral Home in Reed City with visitation preceding the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in the Rose Lake Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the LeRoy Methodist Church.

