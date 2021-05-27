Florence Irene Lewis of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at RealCare AFC. She was 100.
Irene was born November 10, 1920 to Nels and Anna W. (Ullin) Malmberg. Irene graduated from Cadillac High School in 1938.
She was a life- long resident of Cadillac and worked at Cadillac Girl Coat. She later worked at the Cadillac Evening News for 13 years before retiring. Irene enjoyed word search books, watching game shows on TV, playing cards and bowling.
She is survived by her children: Daylene (Steve) Osborn of Hudson, Florida and Susan (Robert) Rollo of Cadillac; grandchildren: Kurt (Teresa) Osborn, Kory Osborn (Starr Unverzagt), Amy (Scott) Howell, Nicole (Josh) Houghton; great-grandchildren: Ashley Furry, Siera Houghton, Morgan Howell; a special daughter, Debi Wright of Coldwater.
On September 29, 1941 in LeRoy she married Ordale "Louie" Lewis and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1994. Irene was also preceded in death by her siblings: Alice Siglin, Walter Malmberg and Ruth Cool.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
