Florence M. Struble, formerly of Mesick, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 100.
Florence was born on March 18, 1920, in Ionia, Michigan to Max and Mary (Patagana) Sierkowski. She was married to Leon G. Struble on September 5, 1942, in Pontiac, MI. He preceded her in death in 2009 after 66 years of marriage.
Florence made her living working with Michigan Bell and eventually with many restaurants for the majority of her life. In earlier years she truly enjoyed the outdoors and like to spend time fishing, playing golf, or creating memories with family and friends camping. Florence was a member of the parish at St. Ann's Catholic Church and will be remembered for her strong faith.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Joan (Larry) Mannor of Lansing; her grandchildren, Loren and Landon Mannor; great-grandchildren, Luke, Zachary, and Nicholas Quinn; a great-granddaughter, Abigail Mannor; a brother, Edward Sears; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; her parents; her son, Mack Struble; and a granddaughter, Tina Marie Mannor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ann Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11am. Interment will be at the Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Cadillac, at a later date in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or any Veteran's Organization.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.