MESICK — Florence Slater of Mesick went to meet our Lord God on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home. She was 92.

Florence was born on October 13, 1927 near Sherman, Michigan, to Clifford and Lucile (Ginter) Brooks. She lived in Grand Rapids until 1934 when her family moved to a farm near Mesick. After graduating from Mesick High School she joined the Cadet Nurse Corp. She attended Grand Rapids Mercy School of Nursing until the end of World War II.

She married Lawrence Wayne Slater on May 30, 1947 and was a stay at home mom until the children began going to college. Florence then was employed by the Cadillac District Health Department as a Vision and Hearing Technician for more than 10 years. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, camping, hunting sewing, reading, oil and water color painting. She and her husband Larry retired in 1985.

Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Lawrence of Mesick; and their five children: Georgia Mansfield of Mesick, Rebecca (Dan) Coykendall Sr. of Tustin, Michael (Toni) Slater of Mesick, Bradford (Natalie) Slater of Cadillac, Valerie Slater of Luther; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Slater of Bath; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, Marvin Brooks of Kingsley; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by a son, Brian Slater in 2017; and two brothers: Lloyd and Carl Brooks.

Memorial services will be held noon Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Antioch Bible Church near Mesick with Pastor Richard Duncan officiating. Her final resting place will be Yuma Cemetery in Wexford County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Heritage Christian School, 1706 Wright St., Cadillac, MI 49601. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.