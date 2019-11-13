MESICK — Florence Slater of Mesick went to meet our Lord God on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home. She was 92.
Florence was born on October 13, 1927 near Sherman, Michigan, to Clifford and Lucile (Ginter) Brooks. She lived in Grand Rapids until 1934 when her family moved to a farm near Mesick. After graduating from Mesick High School she joined the Cadet Nurse Corp. She attended Grand Rapids Mercy School of Nursing until the end of World War II.
She married Lawrence Wayne Slater on May 30, 1947 and was a stay at home mom until the children began going to college. Florence then was employed by the Cadillac District Health Department as a Vision and Hearing Technician for more than 10 years. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, camping, hunting sewing, reading, oil and water color painting. She and her husband Larry retired in 1985.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Lawrence of Mesick; and their five children: Georgia Mansfield of Mesick, Rebecca (Dan) Coykendall Sr. of Tustin, Michael (Toni) Slater of Mesick, Bradford (Natalie) Slater of Cadillac, Valerie Slater of Luther; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Slater of Bath; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, Marvin Brooks of Kingsley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by a son, Brian Slater in 2017; and two brothers: Lloyd and Carl Brooks.
Memorial services will be held noon Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Antioch Bible Church near Mesick with Pastor Richard Duncan officiating. Her final resting place will be Yuma Cemetery in Wexford County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Heritage Christian School, 1706 Wright St., Cadillac, MI 49601. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.