Florence T. Paul of Cadillac passed away February 9, 2022. Florence was born on September 8, 1922, in Canton, Ohio to Vasile and Susana (Curian) Toma.

On September 25, 1943, she married Martin Paul in Massillon, Ohio. He preceded her in death on October 26, 1983.

Florence was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a great listener who always had time to visit with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and rug hooking.

She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

Florence is survived by her children Robert Paul, William (Kimberly) Paul and Susan (Dr. Manuel) Rose, her grandchildren Chrystie Paul, Marcus Rose and Spencer Rose. She is also survived by her sisters Anna Toma and Mary Calendine, and in-laws Andrew and Alice Paul, Gail Paul, Mary Repp, Joan Sewell and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Michael Paul, sister, Caroline Buzille, and brothers, Charles Toma and George Toma.

A private ceremony will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or The American Stroke Association.

The family would like to thank the staff at Curry House, N Palliative, Genesis Rehab and Hospice of Michigan.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

